Hyundai Motor hires ex-Nissan CPO to boost sales in Americas

Munoz is to oversee the performance of the carmaker’s regional offices in North America and Latin America, the company said, announcing his appointment as president and CEO of both Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America. He will play a leading role in improving the overall profitability of the carmaker’s global operations on the strength of 30 years of experience in the auto industry, including his time as chief performance officer at Nissan.
|Jose Munoz, global COO of Hyundai Motor
“Jose Munoz has an impressive track record and is proven to be a visionary and motivational leader who is adept at all aspects of our business,” said Lee Won-hee, president of Hyundai Motor Company.
“His decades of automotive and technology experience make him well suited for this new role as we move the company to the next step.”
Munoz will be based in Fountain Valley, California, but will report to the company’s top leadership in Seoul, the carmaker said.
“My capabilities around delivering steady profitable growth, managing the entire supply chain, and working together with our dealer partners to find win-win solutions match up well with the opportunity here,” Munoz said. “I am eager to bring best global practices from the automobile and technology industries to my new role as COO of Hyundai Motor Company and am honored to join this esteemed corporation.”
The former Nissan executive is joining Hyundai as it struggles to revive sales in the Americas, which have declined over the past three years.
Sales in the US fell to 677,946 vehicles in 2018, down from 685,555 in 2017 and 775,005 in 2016, the company’s sales data showed.
Delays in launching its SUV models in the US have been cited as a major factor.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)