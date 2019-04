NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was detected in the East Sea, 54 kilometers off the coast of Donghae, Gangwon Province, at 11:16 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday.The KMA said the earthquake occurred at 37.88 degrees north latitude and 129.54 degrees east longitude.Citing a KMA analyst, Yonhap News Agency reported that people living nearby may have felt tremors but said the earthquake appeared to have caused no damage.(More to follow)By Park Ju-young ( jupark@heraldcorp.com