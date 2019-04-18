S. Korean president arrives in Uzbekistan

NATIONAL

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan on Thursday for a four-day state visit that will include a summit with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



Moon's arrival here follows his state visit to urkmenistan.



The South Korean leader is currently on a three-nation tour that will later take him to Kazakhstan.



Moon and Mirziyoyev will meet Friday to discuss ways to further improve the countries' bilateral relationship and economic ties.The countries first established their diplomatic ties in 1992, which were upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2006.Friday's meeting between Moon and Mirziyoyev will mark the second of its kind since Moon took office in May 2017. Their first bilateral summit was held November 2017 when the Uzbek president made a state visit to Seoul.At the upcoming summit, the leaders will likely discuss ways to expand their countries' practical cooperation in various sectors, including ICT, health and medical, public administration and defense technology, Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has said.The South Korean president will also address the Uzbek parliament during his three-day stay in Tashkent.He will make a two-day visit to Samarkand, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia, from Saturday before wrapping up his trip to Uzbekistan. (Yonhap)