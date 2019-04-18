LG, CJ Foodville to co-develop robots for restaurants

BUSINESS

Officials at LG Electronics and CJ Foodville hold a MOU agreement at CJ's head office in central Seoul on Thursday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics and CJ Foodville will develop various types of robots to serve customers and reduce inefficiency at restaurants, the companies announced Thursday.The two signed a memorandum of understanding at CJ Foodville’s headquarters in central Seoul.LG and CJ will introduce parts of the robots within the year at flagship food chains run by CJ.“Robots will help with repetitive chores on behalf of human employees while the employees can provide better service and value for customers,” said a senior official at LG Electronics.Fostering robots as a future business, LG is expanding its robot portfolio, which currently includes guide robots, cleaning robots, wearable robots, serving robots and porter robots.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)