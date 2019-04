NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Subway Line No. 5 in Seoul was partially disrupted at around 11 a.m. Thursday due to a power outage, Seoul Metro said.The power cut took place on the rail connecting Gwangnaru Station and Gangdong Station, suspending subway services in both directions at four stops between Gunja Station and Gangdong Station.Efforts are underway to restore services.As of 11:20 a.m., subway services bound for the Sangildong and Macheon stations have resumed.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)