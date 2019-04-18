BTS ranked among Time's 100 Most Influential of 2019

LIFE&STYLE

(Time Megazine)

South Korean K-pop group BTS has been ranked among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2019.The seven-member band, whose albums have topped Billboard music charts, appeared on the annual list unveiled Wednesday on the magazine’s website.By category, BTS was among the 17 artists of 2019. The other four groups were called pioneers, leaders, titans and icons.“Over the past few years, the K-pop group has taken the music industry by storm -- shattering sales records, gathering accolades and performing across the globe for head-spinning audiences -- all the while remaining exemplary ambassadors for their Korean culture,” Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey wrote in recommending the group.“But behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It’s a universal dialect,” she added.Also among the 100 is Lee Hoe-sung, the Korean chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.In recommending Lee for the leaders category, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised the chairman’s professional and personal qualities.“An academic by training and a preacher by necessity, he is a champion of climate-resilient economic development who laid the groundwork to steer our shared home, the Republic of Korea, into an economy committed to significant carbon reduction to help curb climate change,” Ban wrote.In particular, he cited an IPCC report from last year that found that global warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius if politicians enact measures to dramatically cut carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.“Despite a long list of achievements and titles, Hoesung Lee remains humble and modest. His commitment to not only reduce emissions, but simultaneously increase economic opportunities and raise millions of people from poverty, is one of the many reasons why I admire him,” Ban said.Time also recognized Korean-Canadian actress Sandra Oh in the pioneers category. (Yonhap)