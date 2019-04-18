Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Highlight's Lee Gi-kwang to start mandatory military service

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 18, 2019 - 09:44
  • Updated : Apr 18, 2019 - 09:44

South Korean boy band Highlight's Lee Gi-kwang will begin his military service Thursday, his management agency said.

The singer will undergo a four-week basic training in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, and then he will be assigned to a police unit, according to Around Us Entertainment.


(Yonhap)

Lee plans to unveil a two-track digital single album Thursday afternoon to say goodbye to his fans.

"I've been so happy for the past 10 years because of you," he said through a handwritten letter released by the agency. "Now it is the time for us to have a rest. As the past 10 years have passed rapidly, the next one year and seven months will help us feel grateful to each other."

Debuting in 2009, Lee has played a role as the main dancer and a lead vocalist of the five-member boy group BEAST, which was renamed Highlight in 2017.

His teammates Yoon Doo-joon and Yang Yo-seob have been enlisted, and Song Dong-woon will join the military next month.

Yong Jun-hyung left the band earlier this year after being involved in an illegal video scandal. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114