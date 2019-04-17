[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Coex Aquarium is holding an event where foreign visitors can try on hanbok, free of charge.
The event is held from Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Garden of Korea in the aquarium. It is a year-round event that is available exclusively to foreigners.
Hanbok is the Korean traditional clothing, and garments available at the event are styled after those worn by royals of Joseon era.
For more information on Coex Aquarium in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.
Everland Tulip Festival
Everland is hosting a Tulip Festival until April 28 to mark the onset of spring.
It’s themed garden features sculptures and paths adorned with beautiful spring flowers. There is also a photo zone featuring the 26-meter-tall Flower Magic Tower.
As night falls, visitors can enjoy the LED Musical Rose Garden with light-emitting diode roses of various colors, accompanied by music.
Refer to the official website, www.everland.com, for more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, including admission and discounts.
Taean Tulip Festival
Taean Tulip Festival offers photo opportunities for local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The festival venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes.
Additional events include magic shows and herbarium making.
Fees are 12,000 won for adults, 9,000 won for children and 10,000 won for seniors.
It is open to visitors of all ages, continuing from April 13 until May 12.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.
Danjong Culture Festival
The Danjong Culture Festival, held annually to commemorate the tragic death of King Danjong of the Joseon era, will take place April 26-28 in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province.
The main even is the funeral rite for the young king who was abdicated by his uncle Sejo, only after three years on the throne and executed at 17, along with his loyal subjects. The festival has been held annually since 1967 near the Jangneung Tomb in Yeongwol-gun.
The event is free of charge and open to visitors of all ages.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage -- www.ywcf.or.kr -- is only in Korean.
Spring Festival of ‘The Garden of Morning Calm’
During the annual “Garden of Morning Calm’s Spring Festival,” the place is covered with a rich tapestry of color from the thousands of flowers and trees in full bloom.
It also holds a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs during the festival.
The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the last admission is one hour before closing. The festival is open to visitors of all ages.
For more information including admission fees and discounts in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at www.morningcalm.co.kr .