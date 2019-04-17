[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Seoul Dragon City will launch Newtro Night party at its lounge bar King’s Vacation on April 26.Newtro is a compound word of “new” and “retro,” referring to retro-inspired trends of now.For the party, the lounge bar will be decorated under a retro-mood. The music playlist will be filled with tracks from the ’80s and ’90s. The dress code is, of course, retro and the staff members will be dressed in a similar manner.The party will go on from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. A DJ performance is slated from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information or reservation, call King’s Vacation at (02) 2223-7900.Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone presents an “Italian Tapas Bar” promotion.The promotion centers around chicchetti, an Italian practice of serving small snacks or side dishes similar to Spanish tapas. Two plates of chicchetti can be ordered for 34,000 won, three at 48,000 won and four at 58,000 won. If a diner orders four plates of chicchetti, two glasses of Italian rose sparkling wine will be provided. Other varieties of Italian wine can be ordered at 15,000 won per glass.For more information, call Cornerstone at (02) 2016-1220.Park Hyatt Seoul’s modern Korean restaurant The Lounge will present Hanwoo promotion “The Taste” from Sunday.The promotion deal introduces a set course meal using the finest hanwoo (Korean beef), featuring an appetizer, a cold dish, the main plate and dessert.The meal costs 90,000 won per person and at an additional cost of 30,000 won, two glasses of wine can be paired.The promotion deal will continue until June 21. For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.L’Escape launches the “Be My Bride” package deal for those seeking a romantic place to propose.The package deal includes a 150,000-won bouquet and a romantic dining experience at the hotel’s contemporary restaurant L’Amant Secret. Depending on the room type, a lunch or dinner set course will be included.For guests staying in Premier Suite rooms, customized balloon decorations in pink and purple will be prepared. A car-parking service, complimentary minibar, afternoon tea at the executive lounge and late checkout service are also included.The package price starts from 450,000 won. For more information, call L’Escape at (02) 317-4000.In Korea, Children’s Day is celebrated on May 5. To celebrate the occasion, Millennium Seoul Hilton has prepared a special buffet.The hotel’s Cafe 395 will add additional stalls offering children-friendly dishes, such as French hotdogs, sausages, beef and chicken mini burgers, cupcakes and waffles.Children-friendly activities including a balloon show, face painting and a photo station will be prepared.The Children’s Day buffet is available on May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This buffet is priced at 94,000 won per adult and 56,000 won per child aged 12 and under.For reservations or inquiries, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.