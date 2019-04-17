[Photo News] Notre Dame after the fire

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, is still standing after a devastating fire broke out Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the beloved 13th century building.
|The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is still standing despite major damage caused by a giant fire 16 April 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the 13th century building that welcomes tens of millions of worshippers and tourists per year. (Yonhap)
|The devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris has been put out after burning for 15 hours, local media reported on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
|People crowd at the road in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire in Paris, France, on April 16, 2019. (Yonhap)
|Firefighters inspect Notre Dame Cathedral after a giant fire was put down in Paris 16 April 2019. (Yonhap)
|Photo taken on April 16, 2019 shows the damaged Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire in Paris, France. (Yonhap)
|Flowers are laid before Notre Dame Cathedral after a giant fire was put down in Paris 16 April 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the 13th century building that welcomes tens of millions of worshippers and tourists per year. (Yonhap)
By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)