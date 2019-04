WORLD

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, stand near the Notre Dame Cathedral where a fire burns in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. (EPA=Yonhap)

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the fire that ravaged the famed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris with Pope Francis in telephone talks later Tuesday, his office said."The president has already had several national and international calls this morning," including with US President Donald Trump, German Chancelor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the presidency said. (AFP)