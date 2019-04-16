Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea issues travel ban for Myanmar-Bangladesh border

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Apr 16, 2019 - 21:04
  • Updated : Apr 16, 2019 - 21:04

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that it has decided to issue its highest-level travel restriction to ban travel by its citizens in the northern part of Myanmar's Rakhine state that borders Bangladesh, citing high safety risks.  

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued its second-highest travel warning, recommending the evacuation of areas neighboring China, Laos, Thailand and India in Myanmar.

It issued the third-highest alert of its four-tier travel warning system to call for extra precautions in the states of Kachin and some parts of Shan in the northeastern region as well.
 
(123rf)

Other areas of Myanmar were issued the first-level alert, blue.

The ministry said the decision was based on the outbreak of armed disputes in some regions of Myanmar.

"We plan to keep a watchful eye on Myanmar's political situations and safety environment and continue to review the necessity to issue further travel alerts," an official from the foreign ministry said. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114