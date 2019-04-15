FM calls for U.S. congressional support for N.K. denuclearization

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for the support of the U.S. Congress in resolving North Korea's nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation, the ministry said Monday.



She made the remark in a meeting with a group of U.S. congressmen who were visiting Seoul as members of a bipartisan study group focusing on South Korea, known as the Congressional Study Group on Korea (CSGK), the ministry said in a statement.





Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

The six representatives, including CSGK co-chairs Ami Bera (D-CA) and Mike Kelly (R-PA), reaffirmed with Minister Kang the commitment shared by South Korea and the United States to work toward denuclearization and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.The lawmakers promised to make every effort to facilitate the denuclearization talks.They also exchanged opinions on various agenda items related to regional stability and bilateral relations, the ministry added.The CSGK, consisting of about 30 U.S. lawmakers, was launched early last year as part of diplomatic efforts to deepen ties between the two allies.(Yonhap)