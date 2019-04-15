Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

Scientists unveil 'first' 3D print of heart with human tissue, vessels

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Apr 15, 2019 - 20:21
  • Updated : Apr 15, 2019 - 20:21

TEL AVIV (AFP) -- Scientists in Israel on Monday unveiled a 3D print of a heart with human tissue and vessels, calling it a first and a "major medical breakthrough" that advances possibilities for transplants.

Israeli scientist Tal Dvir from Tel Aviv University holds a transparent cup containing what the university says is the world?s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, during a demonstration at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, on Monday. (Reuters)


The heart, about the size of a rabbit's, marked "the first time anyone anywhere has successfully engineered and printed an entire heart replete with cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers," said Tal Dvir, who led the project.

 



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114