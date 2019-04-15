Scientists unveil 'first' 3D print of heart with human tissue, vessels

WORLD

TEL AVIV (AFP) -- Scientists in Israel on Monday unveiled a 3D print of a heart with human tissue and vessels, calling it a first and a "major medical breakthrough" that advances possibilities for transplants.





Israeli scientist Tal Dvir from Tel Aviv University holds a transparent cup containing what the university says is the world?s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, during a demonstration at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, on Monday. (Reuters)

The heart, about the size of a rabbit's, marked "the first time anyone anywhere has successfully engineered and printed an entire heart replete with cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers," said Tal Dvir, who led the project.