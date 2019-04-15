‘Ready Player One’ to be brought to life in military academy: SK Telecom

BUSINESS

South Korea’s biggest mobile carrier SK Telecom said Monday it is working to establish 5G-powered infrastructure in the country’s Army academy with a goal of delivering futuristic technology to military training.



During an event at the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, SKT and the military school signed a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in building a “smart military campus” within the first half of this year.



The two sides said the agreement will pave the way for incorporating 5G-based technology into combat training for young cadets. That would range from basic shooting to tactical military planning.



“The best way to understand (the changes) is to think of it as a military version of ‘Ready Player One,’” SKT said in a press release, comparing its efforts to use virtual reality technology for shooting drills to futuristic scenes in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi film.







Army soldiers wearing augmented reality goggles monitor combat terrain in a hypothetical military campaign scenario. SKT



Once VR-based shooting drills are introduced, SKT said cadets will be able to experience almost any combat drill with physical firearms and a virtual screen. The simulated training will reflect realistic combat environments, such as engaging with moving targets in the night.The military school is also expected to provide advanced training about war games using technology for augmented reality, SKT said. The AR-based training helps cadets make informed decisions at command and control.The mobile carrier has been expanding its efforts to expand 5G infrastructure since the company launched the network’s commercial service on April 5.“As the country’s most elite military academy, we will play a crucial role in leading the future with the establishment of 5G infrastructure,” said Army Lt. Gen. Chung Jin Kyung, superintendent of Korea Military Academy.Due to the 5G’s nature of hyperspeed, low-latency network, the military academy can expand the scope of simulated military trainings for trainees, SKT said. Up to 200 cadets can go through the virtual drills simultaneously in a 5G environment.The advanced network will also transform cadet’s daily lives as well. SKT said each cadet will be provided with a wearable digital device for physical monitoring and academic purposes.