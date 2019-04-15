BTS to perform with Halsey during Billboard Music Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop superstars BTS will perform their new song, "Boy With Luv," with Halsey during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards next month, the band's management agency said Monday.



"During the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, BTS will stage their first-ever collaboration performance with world-class singer Halsey," Big Hit Entertainment said.







BTS and Halsey (Instagram)

Last week, BTS world-premiered the main track of their new album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," as a musical guest on American late night show "Saturday Night Live," but Halsey didn't join the performance.The album, released on Friday worldwide, is already a sensational hit, bigger than record-breaking previous feats by the septet.The retro-style music video of the album's main track topped the milestone of 100 million YouTube views in less than 38 hours after its release, becoming the fastest-ever video to hit that mark on YouTube.It is the second year in a row that BTS will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, having staged "Fake Love" at last year's event.This year's awards event will be held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 and broadcast live by NBC.The boy band has been nominated in the Top Duo/Group category for the upcoming awards event, as well as in the Top Social Artist category, which it has conquered for the last two years.The new BTS album is likely to win big on Billboard music charts as well after the band took two No. 1s on the Billboard 200 album chart and rose as high as 10th spot on the Hot 100 single chart with "Fake Love," the main track off "Love Yourself: Tear."The latest chart results by music streaming site Spotify showed "Boy With Luv," featuring Halsey, in the fourth spot on the USTop 200 chart on the first day of the song's release while taking fifth on the second day.US rankings of Spotify are a major barometer of Billboard charts, with Billboard having revealed that it gives more credit to performances on paid streaming service sites when it puts together its own music charts. (Yonhap)