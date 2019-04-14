N. Korean defector group sends anti-Pyongyang leaflets across border

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A group of North Korean defectors said it sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border on Sunday.The group, Fighters for a Free North Korea, flew 20 balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, at around 2 a.m., it said.The balloons carried leaflets slamming the Kim Jong-un regime, as well as $1 bills and booklets.Park Sang-hak, head of the organization, said earlier this month that it plans to send the leaflets because the North’s leader “did not keep his promise” to give up its nuclear program.The Seoul government has urged local activists to stop their leaflet campaigns, saying they go against efforts to reduce tensions and improve ties with the North. (Yonhap)