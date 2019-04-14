LG G8 ThinQ launched in North America, Canada

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics launched its latest premium smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ, in North America on Friday via major mobile carriers including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile, the tech firm said Sunday.The new model features a biometric unlock system that recognizes the pattern of veins on a user’s palm. It also has a fingerprint sensor and a rear camera assembly that is flush with the glass. In addition, the call-receiver speaker has been removed to allow the organic light-emitting diode panel to be used as a speaker.The G8 supports DTS:X 3D surround sound technology, which emulates a 7.1-channel system with or without earphones. It also has a boom box speaker that can turn the device into a Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to listen to music, make calls, and watch movies in a multimedia entertainment experience, according to LG.Furthermore, its Z camera enables users to take better selfies and pictures. With the front-facing lens and advanced 3D-depth sensors, users can get a sharp focus on a subject while softening the background to achieve a sense of depth.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)