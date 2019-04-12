Emma Stone plays BTS fangirl in SNL teasers

ENTERTAINMENT

(SNL)

(SNL YouTube)

(SNL YouTube)

Hollywood actress Emma Stone acted a BTS fangirl in a Saturday Night Live promo video for the episode she will be hosting.SNL released on Thursday on its YouTube channel a teaser clip featuring the actress and cast member Cecily Strong surrounded by the seven bandmates, welcoming the members, and at the same time, going crazy over them.In another clip released the day before, the actress is featured along with other female guests of the episode as excited fans of the K-pop sensation.In the video, Stone throws a pajama party on the stage with the SNL castmembers Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villasenor, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim awaiting the arrival of the boyband.“I am camping out on stage until BTS gets here,” the actress says in the video.BTS will appear on the NBC comedy show this Saturday to present live for the first time songs and performances from their new album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which is to be unveiled a day before the show.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)