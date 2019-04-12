Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai presents Santa Fe to South Korean soccer head coach for Vietnam

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Apr 12, 2019 - 13:53
  • Updated : Apr 12, 2019 - 13:53

Hyundai Motor and local partner Thanh Cong Group in Vietnam have presented a Santa Fe to Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach currently leading the Southeast Asian nation’s national football team.

The SUV given to Park was assembled at a complete knock-down plant the two companies completed in a joint venture early this year.

“We offer Santa Fe to Park Hang-seo who has given pride to Vietnamese people, so that he could do better,” a Hyundai official said. 

(Hyundai Motor)


Santa Fe is one of the best-selling foreign vehicles in Vietnam, the company said, adding that it had sold around 1,185 units in the first quarter.
The two companies signed a joint venture in January to set up a sales network capable of selling 100,000 units a year. The South Korean carmaker sold more than 50,000 units in Vietnam for the first time last year, taking a 19.4 percent market share. Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker by sales in Vietnam, after Toyota.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114