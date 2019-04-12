Hyundai presents Santa Fe to South Korean soccer head coach for Vietnam

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor and local partner Thanh Cong Group in Vietnam have presented a Santa Fe to Park Hang-seo, the South Korean coach currently leading the Southeast Asian nation’s national football team.The SUV given to Park was assembled at a complete knock-down plant the two companies completed in a joint venture early this year.“We offer Santa Fe to Park Hang-seo who has given pride to Vietnamese people, so that he could do better,” a Hyundai official said.Santa Fe is one of the best-selling foreign vehicles in Vietnam, the company said, adding that it had sold around 1,185 units in the first quarter.The two companies signed a joint venture in January to set up a sales network capable of selling 100,000 units a year. The South Korean carmaker sold more than 50,000 units in Vietnam for the first time last year, taking a 19.4 percent market share. Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker by sales in Vietnam, after Toyota.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)