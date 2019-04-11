Renault Samsung's Busan plant to stop operations for 4 days

BUSINESS

This Yonhap file photo shows unionized workers of Renault Samsung Motors Corp. holding a press conference in the southern port city of Busan, demanding higher pay. (Yonhap)

Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday that its plant in the southern port city of Busan will stop operations for four days starting later this month.Unionized workers at the factory will go on a so-called premium vacation for two days starting on April 29 and for another two days from May 2, officials said.The vacation is a bonus vacation that can be used in addition to the number of vacation days guaranteed by law.The local unit of French automaker Renault S.A. said the operation stoppage will greatly affect manufacturing.Renault Samsung unionized workers have staged strikes demanding higher pay after talks with management broke down.Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)