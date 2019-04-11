[Newsmaker] [News focus] Constitutional Court justice candidate faces conflict of interest allegation over stock ownership

The couple bought the stocks through over 5,000 transactions, prompting financial authorities to look into alleged irregularities.
Cheong Wa Dae’s nomination of Lee has also sparked further questions concerning its vetting process, as it had nominated a number of candidates who fell short of the public’s standards in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
After Wednesday’s hearing, opposition lawmakers raised suspicions against Lee and her husband Oh Cheong-jin, a former judge at Busan District Court and currently a lawyer at a law firm, for owning a large number of shares in a company involved in a case that Oh had presided over as a judge.
|Constitutional Court Justice nominee Lee Mi-sun attends a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Of the couple’s total wealth of 4.06 billion won, stocks obtained through some 5,500 transactions account for 83 percent, or 3.5 billion won. Out of the 3.5 billion won worth of stocks, about 67 percent is made up of eTech E&C and Glasslock, which are affiliates of energy and chemical group OCI.
Raising a possible conflict of interest, opposition parties noted Lee had tried a case involving OCI as a witness while Oh was a judge in a trial involving OCI.
“The ruling was neither in favor of nor disadvantageous to eTech E&C. I was not in a position to know insider information,” Constitutional Court Justice nominee Lee said at Wednesday’s hearing.
Lee has a record of trading stocks 376 times across 67 items while serving as a judge between 2013 and 2018.
Amid mounting allegations that the couple had leveraged their posts to trade stocks, financial authorities have stepped in to review the couple’s transactions.
“We have requested the Korea Exchange for an update to look into allegations raised during the hearing,” said an official of the Financial Services Commission.
The stock ownership overshadowed Cheong Wa Dae’s reason for backing Lee as a nonmainstream Constitutional Court judge with an undergraduate degree from a university outside of Seoul and an expertise in labor law.
Rep. Choo Hye-sun of the minor Justice Party has criticized Cheong Wa Dae’s nomination, saying, “Cheong Wa Dae’s stance regarding candidate Lee’s stock ownership is that it is not problematic because she did not profit from it. Zeroing in on profits shows the lax vetting process of Cheong Wa Dae, which should instead be screening whether it (stock transactions) was related to her job.”
Echoing Choo’s view, Rep. Keum Tae-sup of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said as a prosecutor, he had learned that prosecutors and judges should not engage in stock trading due to their accessibility to classified information.
Lee said she would unconditionally sell 3.5 billion won worth of stocks if she is confirmed as Constitutional Court justice.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)