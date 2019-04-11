First rotating camera introduced in Galaxy A80

In response to consumer preference for more spontaneous photos and the ability to stream live videos and connect over shared experiences, the world’s biggest smartphone vendor in terms of shipments came up with the A80, an edition that offers the company’s first rotating camera.
When users launch the camera and select selfie mode, the three cameras automatically pop up from the back of the phone and rotate.
|(Samsung Electronics)
The A80 camera mechanism delivers the same extraordinary triple camera experience with the same high-resolution 48-megapixel lens from the front or the rear, the firm explained. That means users get selfies with the same high quality as other photos.
The 3D Depth camera scans subjects for depth and 3D information. The ultra-wide-angle lens, designed to be similar to the human eye, allows users to set up a shot with less panning, the company added.
|CEO Koh Dong-jin introduces Galaxy A80 in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)
“The Galaxy A80 offers premium features for digital natives who want to fully engage in the era of live,” said Koh Dong-jin, CEO of Samsung Electronics, at a launching show in Thailand on Wednesday.
The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display phone also packs a 3,700 milliampere-hour battery that learns the user’s patterns so it can automatically optimize operations, apps and battery life.
