BUSINESS

A placard expressing condolences for the death of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho is placed on the walls of Korean Air headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The funeral for Hanjin Group and Korean Air’s late Chairman Cho Yang-ho will begin from Friday and extend until Tuesday at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, the company said Thursday. They will be flying in the body on Friday from Los Angeles, it added.Cho passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles on Monday, where he had been receiving medical treatment for pulmonary fibrosis since December.The company said Cho’s funeral will be led by Hanjin KAL CEO Suk Tae-soo.Cho will be interred at a family burial ground in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, it added.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com