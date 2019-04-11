[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland is hosting its Tulip Festival until April 28 to mark the onset of spring.
Its themed garden features sculptures and paths adorned with beautiful spring flowers. There is also a photo zone featuring the 26-meter-tall Flower Magic Tower.
As night falls, visitors can enjoy the LED Musical Rose Garden with light-emitting diode roses of various colors, accompanied by music.
Refer to the official website, www.everland.com, for more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, including admission and discounts.
Taean Tulip Festival (2)
Taean Tulip Festival offers photo opportunities for local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The festival venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes.
Additional events include magic shows and herbarium making.
Fees are 12,000 won for adults, 9,000 won for children and 10,000 won for seniors.
It is open to visitors of all ages, continuing from April 13 until May 12.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.
Danjong Culture Festival (3)
The Danjong Culture Festival, held annually to commemorate the tragic death of King Danjong of the Joseon Dynasty, will take place April 26-28 in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province.
The main even is the funeral rite for the young king who was abdicated by his uncle, Sejo, only after three years on the throne and executed at 17, along with loyal subjects. The festival has been held annually since 1967 near the Jangneung Tomb in Yeongwol-gun.
The event is free of charge and open to visitors of all ages.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage -- www.ywcf.or.kr -- is only in Korean.
Changnyeong Nakdonggang Yuchae Festival (4)
The Nakdonggang Yuchae Festival is an annual event held in mid- to late April at a field of canola flowers in the Namji-eup area of Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.
It offers live performances and photo exhibits, and showcases agricultural and local specialty products. There are also other events that allow visitors to enjoy the scenery of yellow canola flowers in full bloom and the Nakdong River.
It is held from Friday to Sunday. The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit www.cng.go.kr.
Goryeong Daegaya Festival (5)
Daegaya (42-562) was a nation that inhabited southern parts of the Korean Peninsula nearly two millennia ago from 42-562.
Taking place in Goryeong, North Gyeongsang Province, Goryeong Daegaya Festival offers visitors a chance to experience the culture of the ancient city-state, with programs including a relics exhibition, wooden boat-making as well as strawberry picking at a nearby rural village.
It runs from Thursday to Sunday.
The event is open to visitors of all ages, and participation fees vary by program.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage -- tour.goryeong.go.kr/fest -- is only in Korean.