[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeong-il (Sol Kyung-gu), Sun-nam (Jeon Do-yeon) and their daughter Ye-sol (Kim Bo-min) have to cope with life without Su-ho (Yoon Chan-Young), as the boy died in the 2014 Sewol tragedy. On Su-ho’s birthday, the family and friends gather to share special memories of Su-ho.Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) has trouble adjusting to his new foster home because he still obsesses over the biological mother he lost as a child. His life turns upside down when he is summoned by ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and is given all his powers. But this makes him the target of Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), a champion of evil beings.Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past, combined with a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) feels increasingly paranoid as she grows certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense day on the beach with friends, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway.Cho Hyeon-il (Ryu Jun-yeol), a young stockbroker on the verge of being fired, has his life turned upside down when a colleague introduces him to “Beonhopyo” (Yoo Ji-tae), a mysterious figure who is the architect of a shady but lucrative stock brokerage. But Cho’s newfound sense of invincibility is challenged when maverick investigator Han Ji-cheol (Jo Woo-jin) starts pressuring him.