[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone presents a “Italian Tapas Bar” promotion.The promotion centers around chicchetti, an Italian practice of serving small snacks or side dishes similar to Spanish tapas. Two plates of chicchetti can be ordered at 34,000 won, three at 48,000 won and four at 58,000 won. If a diner orders four plates of chicchetti, two glasses of Italian rose sparkling wine will be provided. Other varieties of Italian wine can be ordered at 15,000 won per glass.For more information, call Cornerstone at (02) 2016-1220.Park Hyatt Busan’s modern French restaurant Living Room presents Ballerina in Paris dessert buffet.The buffet is filled with a variety of pink-colored desserts, themed under the concept of a ballerina in Paris. Unlimited amounts of sweets, including cupcakes, pear tart, baked cheesecake, macarons, seasonal fruit tarts and chocolate grissini, are offered.Living Room’s dessert buffet is available at lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at dinner hours from 6 to 10 p.m. The weekly lunch starts at 39,000 won, weekend lunch at 42,000 won and dinner at 80,000 won.For more information or reservations, call Living Room at (051) 990-1300.L’Escape launches the “Be My Bride” package deal for those seeking a romantic place to propose.The package deal includes a 150,000-won bouquet and a romantic dining experience at the hotel’s contemporary restaurant L’Amant Secret. Depending on the room type, a lunch or dinner set course will be included.For guests staying in Premier Suite rooms, customized balloon decorations in pink and purple will be prepared. A car-parking service, complimentary mini-bar, afternoon tea at the executive lounge and late checkout service are also included.The package price starts from 450,000 won. For more information, call L’Escape at (02) 317-4000.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 is to offer the Party to Go takeout service from April 12.The service features two sets -- Family & Friends and Kids, priced at 180,000 won and 150,000 won, respectively. Each set consists of eight items from appetizers and main dishes to dessert.Party to Go service has to be reserved at least a day before. The food can be picked up at the restaurant or can be delivered at an additional cost.For more information, call Tavolo 24 (02) 2276-3320.Glad Live Gangnam has opened a Chinese dining and drinking spot named Lee Ma Jean.The restaurant features contemporary Chinese menu reinterpreted in French, Nordic and Californian styles, along with unique cocktails made of tea and Chinese liquors.The signature menu is chili crab and steam Buns, a dish that reinterprets chili crab dish of Singapore. Sweet and sour pork with coriander is also popular.For cocktails, negroni and Cloud Dream of the Nine are the bestsellers.The price of main dishes starts from 10,000 won and 7,000 won for cocktail drinks.For more information or reservation, call Lee Ma Jean at 02-6177-5250.