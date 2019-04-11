BTS teaser video shows upcoming song is homage to iconic film 'Singin' in the Rain'

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS has paid homage to the iconic film "Singin' in the Rain" in its music video for "Boy With Luv," the main track of the band's upcoming album, a teaser video showed Thursday.BTS released a second teaser video for "Boy With Luv" featuring American diva Halsey early Thursday, one day before the official release of the album "Map of the Soul: Persona."The newly unveiled 28-second teaser video showed BTS members in a theater lobby with posters for "Singin' in the Rain" on the wall.Other backdrops used in the teaser video -- a retro-style concert stage and dance hall -- are also reminiscent of the 1952 film.The beats and melodies of the song as well as the visual effects are redolent of disco music, brimming with high energy and playfulness.On Friday evening, BTS will fully release the new album on the global music scene and will appear on the famous American show "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday. (Yonhap)