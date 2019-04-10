[Graphic News] S. Korea among least gay-friendly countries in OECD

WORLD

South Korea ranked low for acceptance of homosexuality compared with most other countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a recent report showed.According to the OECD’s “Society at a Glance 2019” report, Korea scored 2.8 on a 10-point scale measuring how well homosexuality is accepted in the country. The figure reflects the average score for the years 2001-2014.Although the figure has improved since the previous time frame that was studied, it is still substantially lower than the OECD average of 5.1 and the fourth-lowest among the 36 member states. Korea’s score for 1981-2000 was just 2.0.