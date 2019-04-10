Korea’s employment rate reaches record 60.4 percent in March

BUSINESS

South Korea’s employment rate reached a record 60.4 percent in March, with the number of newly added hires rising by around 250,000 from the previous month, data from the state-run statistics agency showed Wednesday.



Statistics Korea said the number of employed people stood at 26.8 million in March, increasing by 250,000 from the same month last year. This builds on the improvement seen in February, when the employed population grew by 200,000 on-month.



This brings the employment rate -- the proportion of employed working-age adults -- for March to 60.4 percent, the highest figure for the month since the statistics agency began tracking such data in 1983.





(123RF)