NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Local authorities in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, said Tuesday that they had opened an investigation into the activities of a South Asian woman who died last Wednesday after receiving an AIDS diagnosis April 1. The woman, who was in her 40s and worked as a masseuse, had been hospitalized in March with signs of pneumonia.The police are attempting to determine where the deceased woman had traveled before her death and whether the massage parlor where she worked was a legitimate business.But police said the investigation process had not been easy because the woman had violated South Korea’s immigration laws.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)