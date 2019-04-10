Seoul opens vegetable garden at US ambassador's residence

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Seoul's municipal government on Wednesday opened a vegetable garden at the residence of the United States ambassador to grow the two countries' native crops as a symbol of friendship.The vegetable garden covers about 330 square meters at the residence compound of US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, in the heart of Seoul, municipal officials said.South Korea's representative native crops, such as lettuce, red pepper, spinach, eggplant, sweet squash and sesame leaves, and native American crops, like tomatoes, sweet corn, romaine lettuce, peanuts and cabbage, will grow together in the garden, they noted.The idea for the urban garden was proposed by Bruni Bradley, the wife of the US ambassador, they added.The garden will also be used as a place of education for students of the nearby Deoksu Elementary School and Dwight School Seoul, an international school in western Seoul.The students will be able to learn the importance of the environment and food by making food, such as pizza and vegetable pancakes, from produce grown in the garden, said the officials.A gardener belonging to the US ambassador's residence will be in charge of routine management of the garden, including watering and weeding, while another experienced gardener, entrusted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will make a weekly visit to manage the overall condition of the crops, they said.The spring crops are to be harvested from May to June and autumn crops will be planted and harvested in the second half.Attending an opening ceremony at the garden in the morning, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said the vegetable garden is small but symbolizes permanent cooperation and friendship between South Korea and the US. (Yonhap)