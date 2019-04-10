NK leader talks about 'tense situation,' 'self-reliance' at politburo meeting

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the current situation "tense" and urged politburo officials to follow through on the party's new strategic line with a spirit of "self-reliance," state media reported Wednesday.



The remark, made Tuesday at an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, suggests that Kim will continue to focus on economic development amid stalled denuclearization negotiations with the United States.







"The Supreme Leader urged the need for leading officials to fully display a high sense of responsibility and creativity, and the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance and fortitude in an attitude befitting the masters of the revolution and construction under the prevailing tense situation and thus follow through on the new strategic line of the party," the Korean Central News Agency said.The new strategic line apparently refers to a decision the party made last April to focus more on economic development, suggesting a departure from Kim's signature "byongjin" policy of seeking both economic and nuclear development.The party meeting came two days before North Korea is set to hold the first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on Thursday since new deputies were elected last month to the country's parliament.The KCNA reported that a plenary session of the ruling party's central committee will also be held Wednesday "in order to discuss and decide the new orientation and ways of struggle in line with the need of the prevailing revolutionary situation."Those meetings are drawing keen attention as North Korea could disclose its next steps following the breakdown of February's summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam.The Hanoi summit fell apart as they failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.Pyongyang wanted major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear facility. But Washington said no, asking for more tangible denuclearization steps to warrant such concessions.North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui warned last month that the North could end its denuclearization talks with the US, saying that it will not give in to Washington's "gangster-like" demands. She added that the leadership will soon make an announcement on whether it will continue nuclear talks. (Yonhap)