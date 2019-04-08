Korea International School named Apple Distinguished School

According to KIS, Apple Distinguished Schools are defined as “centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.”
|Students of the Korea International School engage in class. (Korea International School)
Institutions recognized as such show innovative use of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment, the KIS said.
“With a one-to-one device program established in 2007, KIS has been developing programs that harness the power of technology to deliver a truly personalized experience for students with a focus on learning that has real life applications,” the school said in a statement.
“KIS engages students in their learning by framing lessons on authentic problems, requiring learners to apply their skills and knowledge to generate multiple solutions.”
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)