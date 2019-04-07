BTS to wrap up world tour in Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT

Global K-pop sensation BTS will wrap up its monthslong world tour in Thailand later Sunday, its management agency said, having drawn a combined 250,000 fans in four countries in Asia alone.



Big Hit Entertainment said the boy band's fourth leg of the "Love Yourself" world tour will conclude at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday. BTS performed to a sellout crowd at the same venue Saturday.







(Yonhap)

BTS began its world tour in Seoul last August, in promotion of its "Love Yourself" album series. Big Hit said the Asian leg, which included stops in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, saw 250,000 fans in attendance.BTS will have a worldwide release of a new album titled "Map of the Soul: Persona" on Friday and will be on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" the following day.The award-winning group will embark on the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in Los Angeles in May. It will take the septet through Chicago, East Rutherford, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka. (Yonhap)