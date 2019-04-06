Police request arrest warrant for granddaughter of Namyang founder

NATIONAL

Police on Friday said that they requested a warrant for the arrest of a granddaughter of the founder of a major South Korean dairy producer on suspected drug use.

Hwang Ha-na, 31, has been accused of selling methamphetamine and using the illegal substance herself in 2015. She is also suspected of having used illegal drugs last April.



Hwang is a granddaughter of Hong Du-yeong, the late honorary chairman of Namyang Dairy Products Co. who founded the company.



She was taken into custody on Thursday from a hospital where she was staying for treatment in Seongnam, south of Seoul. She underwent a probe for more than seven hours on the same day.



A court hearing is expected to be held this weekend to determine whether to issue the arrest warrant against her. (Yonhap)