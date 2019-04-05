Chilean president to make state visit to Seoul later this month

NATIONAL

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will make a state visit to South Korea later this month for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in, Seoul's presidential office said Friday.



Pinera will visit Seoul on April 28 for a two-day stay, during which he will hold a summit with Moon, according to Yoon Do-han, the senior secretary to the president for public relations.



His trip to Seoul will mark the first of its kind since his travel here in March 2012.



The two are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, while exchanging views on the latest situations in their respective regions.



They held a summit on the sidelines on the U.N. General Assembly in New York last September. (Yonhap)