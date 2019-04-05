S. Koreans start to register 5G phones

The country’s three mobile carriers -- SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus -- started offering 5G mobile services for ordinary smartphone users with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model.
SK Telecom, the biggest telecom firm by number of subscribers, held a ceremony at its T World shop in Gangnam Station, southern Seoul, to celebrate the launch of its 5G services.
|(SK Telecom)
Around 30 customers were invited to the event, which was also attended by figure skating queen and SKT 5G ambassador Kim Yuna. Kim became the world’s first 5G subscriber Wednesday at 11 p.m. when she registered her new Samsung phone.
The company showcased virtual reality devices, a pair of augmented reality glasses called Magic Leap One and the hologram-combined artificial intelligence platform NUGU at the shop, all of which will be enabled by its 5G network.
KT held a similar event one hour earlier than SKT to celebrate the launch of its 5G services. Actor Lee Je-hoon took part in the event.
|(KT)
The carrier stressed that its 5G subscribers can now experience 3D and augmented reality technology-based video calls with a service called Narle, and can seamlessly enjoy streaming games such as “Love Revolution.”
LG Uplus had a pre-ceremonial event Thursday night, inviting around 50 customers who were selected to experience the company’s 5G services.
The company boasted Star Date, a VR-based one-on-one communication service with popular TV stars; and Idol Live, which allows K-pop fans to enjoy more immersive content on 5G phones.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)