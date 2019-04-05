NTC 127 teams up with Universal Music Group to enter US market

ENTERTAINMENT

(SM Entertainment)

Boy band NTC 127 will expand into the US pop market in cooperation with a music label under the entertainment giant Universal Music Group, the band's local management agency said Friday.SM Entertainment said it signed an agreement with Capitol Music Group on Thursday (US time) on the promotion of NCT 127's music content. CMG's sub-label Caroline Distribution will be in charge of distributing NCT 127's music in the global market.CMG is a prominent music label that has such high-profile artists as The Beatles, Katy Perry and Sam Smith under its wing.SM quoted CMG Chairman Steve Barnett as saying, "I am pleased to forge a partnership with SM to further boost the global sensation of NCT 127.""NCT 127's potential for global success is limitless, and (CMG) hopes to steadily continue business with SM," he also said.The signing of the deal came as NCT 127 is gearing up for a global expansion. On April 17, the band will release its first full-length Japanese album "Awaken."A week later, they will go on an American tour. NCT 127 will visit 11 North American cities, started at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on April 24 as part of the band's first-ever world tour, "NCT 127 World Tour 'Neo City - The Origin.'" (Yonhap)