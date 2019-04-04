[Graphic News] Number of postpartum care centers decreases

NATIONAL

The number of postpartum care centers nationwide has fallen, according to a report, in a possible indication of the falling birthrate.The Korea Institute of Child Care and Education said there were 584 such centers last year, compared to 610 in 2015. Data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed that the number of postpartum care centers increased from 418 in 2009 to 610 in 2015, but fell to 598 in 2017 before declining further the following year.The number of people using the centers fell to 181,588 in 2017 after peaking at 194,802 in 2015.