Samsung makes multi-mode Exynos chipsets for 5G

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Apr 4, 2019 - 15:41
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2019 - 15:41

Samsung Electronics will start offering cutting-edge chipsets as communication solutions for the commercial fifth-generation network, the tech titan announced Thursday.

One day before the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the company said it has embarked on mass production of the 5G multi-mode chipsets for upcoming 5G premium devices.

In addition to the previously introduced Exynos Modem 5100, Samsung unveiled its new single-chip radio frequency transceiver Exynos RF 5500, and a supply modulator solution, Exynos SM 5800. 

(Samsung Electronics)

While the Exynos RF 5500 can support all existing networks from 2G to 5G with a single chip, the Exynos SM 5800 helps improve power efficiency by 30 percent despite high-speed data transmission within devices.

The two chipsets will provide mobile device manufacturers with optimum network communication solutions for the 5G era, Samsung said.

“Our multi-mode solutions -- Exynos Modem 5100, Exynos RF 5500 and Exynos SM 5800 -- will enable powerful yet energy-efficient 5G performance along with network versatility that allows users to stay connected wherever they are,” said Kang In-yup, president of the system LSI business at Samsung.

Both the Exynos RF 5500 and SM 5800’s technological breakthroughs were presented and recognized by the International Solid-State Circuits Conference held in San Francisco in February.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


