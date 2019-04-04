[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) has trouble adjusting to his new foster home, obsessing over the biological mother he lost as a little child. His life turns upside down when he is summoned by ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and is given all his powers. But this makes him the target of Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), a champion of evil beings.The family of Jeong-il (Sol Kyung-gu), Sun-nam (Jeon Do-yeon) and their daughter Ye-sol (Kim Bo-min) is coping with a life without Su-ho (Yoon Chan-Young), since the boy died in the Sewol tragedy of 2014. On Su-ho’s birthday, the family and friends gather to share each of their special memories in memory of Su-ho.Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) feels her paranoia elevate to high alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with friends, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway.Cho Hyeon-il (Ryu Jun-yeol), a young stockbroker on the verge of being fired, has his life turned upside down when a colleague introduces him to “Beonhopyo” (Yoo Ji-tae), a mysterious figure who is the architect of a shady but lucrative stock brokerage. But Cho’s newfound sense of invincibility is challenged when maverick investigator Han Ji-cheol (Jo Woo-jin) starts pressuring him.