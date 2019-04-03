[Graphic News] Higher proportion of students skip breakfast

NATIONAL

2018 saw a higher proportion of South Korean students skipping breakfast compared to the previous year, said the Ministry of Education, citing a recent study on their physical health.The proportion of high and middle school students skipping the meal rose respectively to 19.7 percent and 16.2 percent in 2018, up from 18.1 percent and 13.5 percent in 2017.In addition, the obesity rate among young Korean students rose to 25 percent last year from 21.2 percent in 2014, marking the fifth consecutive year of increase, the Ministry of Education said.