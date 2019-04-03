Bus hours extended for Cherry Blossom Festival

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Operation hours for bus services running past Yeouido Hangang Park and more trains will be deployed on Line. 9 subway this weekend for an upcoming April 5-11 Cherry Blossom Festival, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday.A total of 27 bus services -- including No. 162 and No. 463 -- will be running until 1:20 a.m. the next day from April 5-6 to help citizens enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival.The Line 9 subway, which stops at National Assembly Station, will run 56 more services a day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend when the crowds on the riverside park is expected to hit their peak, the municipality said.Seoul’s Yeouido draws thousands of people a day for the festival.On April 7 last year during the festival, for example, up to 9,000 people visited Yeouido. It is expected to be most crowded in the afternoon, according to an official from the city government.An increased number of security guards will be placed at five stations in the area to ensure public safety, it said.Cars will be blocked from major roads in Yeouido for 24 hours from noon to the next day between April 4 and 12.Detailed information on traffic control and festivals could be found on the website: http://2019flower.or.kr/By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)