Dulwich College Seoul students pose for a photo at the Dulwich College campus in London on March 24.Some 60 students and teachers from Seoul participated in the Dulwich Olympiad London 2019.The Olympiad, which took place March 24-29, included sports, music and drama events marking the 400th anniversary of the college’s founding.More than 900 students from 11 Dulwich schools around the world took part in the celebrations.