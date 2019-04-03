Fire in Busan burns 20 ha of forest in two days

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A fire that broke out at a mountain in Busan on Tuesday has burned about 20 hectares of forest. About 90 percent of the fire has been put out as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters said.The fire started at around 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday at Unbongsan located in the heavily populated Haeundae-gu. The blaze soon spread toward Gochon-ri, a small town in Gijang-gun as the strong wind blew.Busan Fire Department dispatched 17 helicopters and 1,200 personnel on Tuesday but failed to extinguish the fire due to the strong winds and low humidity.As the fire continued through the night, residents of 180 households, 48 patients at a nursing home near the mountain and students at Dong-Pusan College were evacuated. No casualties have been reported.As helicopters were pulled out after the sunset, the fire kept spreading toward the top of the mountain.The firefighting resumed at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday and put out most of the fire.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)