S. Korean tanker detained under suspicion of violating N. Korea sanctions: official

A South Korea-flagged ship is currently in detainment at a port in the southern South Korean city of Busan, pending an investigation into suspicions that it may have violated UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The ship is suspected to have been involved in the ship-to-ship transfer of oil with a North Korean tanker, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
|(US Department of Treasury)
The ship has been in detainment since October, the official added.
It marks the first case of a South Korea-flagged ship being detained under suspicions of violating international sanctions against the North.
The US Department of Treasury earlier listed a South Korean vessel on a list of ships that may have carried out ship-to-ship transfers with North Korea, but the ship and its operators have been cleared of such suspicions following a South Korean investigation. (Yonhap)