S. Korean tanker detained under suspicion of violating N. Korea sanctions: official

A South Korea-flagged ship is currently in detainment at a port in the southern South Korean city of Busan, pending an investigation into suspicions that it may have violated UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.



The ship is suspected to have been involved in the ship-to-ship transfer of oil with a North Korean tanker, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.





(US Department of Treasury)

The ship has been in detainment since October, the official added.It marks the first case of a South Korea-flagged ship being detained under suspicions of violating international sanctions against the North.The US Department of Treasury earlier listed a South Korean vessel on a list of ships that may have carried out ship-to-ship transfers with North Korea, but the ship and its operators have been cleared of such suspicions following a South Korean investigation. (Yonhap)