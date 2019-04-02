Super Junior's subunit D&E to drop new album this month

ENTERTAINMENT

Super Junior-D&E (SJ)

Super Junior-D&E, a two-men subunit of K-pop boy band Super Junior, will drop their third EP later this month, the band's management agency Label SJ said Tuesday.The duo of two Super Junior members -- Donghae and Eunhyuk -- will release "DANGER" on April 15, returning to the K-pop scene following their previous EP "Bout You" in August last year, according to the agency affiliated with SM Entertainment.Black and white teaser images for the duo's upcoming album, released Tuesday by SJ Label, show Donghae intensely gazing into the camera and Eunhyuk putting his head in his hands against a dark backdrop, heralding a keen difference from the sunny, lively mood of their previous album.Right before the official album release, the duo will throw solo concerts at Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on April 13-14, where Eunhyuk will be in charge of stage design after directing the stages for previous Super Junior shows.The 11-member Super Junior is currently on hiatus, with its member Kyuhyun serving in the military. (Yonhap)