S. Korea to begin repair work for video reunions of separated families

NATIONAL

South Korea will begin repair work this week on video reunion centers set up across the nation for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.



The government will launch the renovation of 13 video reunion venues in the country Wednesday with a plan to complete the work by the end of this month, the official said.



Efforts to arrange video reunions for the separated families gained traction last month after the UN Security Council waived sanctions for video conferencing equipment to be sent to the North.







The official said the government is also discussing the repair work needed at the North's video reunion facilities."Once related discussions wrap up, we will have consultations with the North to push for the shipment of materials for the renovation of its video reunion venues," the official said.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in September to make efforts to allow separated families to hold video reunions and exchange video messages.The separated families issue is one of the most pressing humanitarian matters for the Koreas as more aging Koreans have passed away without a chance to meet their kin across the border.South and North Korea held their latest face-to-face family reunions at the Mount Kumgang resort on the North's east coast in August. It was the first such event in about three years.The Koreas remain technically at war as the Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)