Ranking N. Korean official arrives home after trip to Laos

NATIONAL

BEIJING/SEOUL, (Yonhap) -- A top North Korean official returned home on Monday after a visit to Laos where the two nations agreed to bolster their friendly and cooperative relationship, the North's state media reported.





Ri Su-yong (in red circle), who is in charge of international affairs at the North's ruling Workers' Party, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to return home on Monday. (Yonhap)

In a one-sentence dispatch, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the arrival of Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party and former foreign minister, after his visit to Laos.

Earlier in the day, Ri left Beijing on an Air Koryo flight to Pyongyang.

Ri arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a layover after visiting Laos, where he held talks with the Southeast Asian nation's senior officials on ways to boost their bilateral relations.

It was not immediately clear if he had contact with Chinese officials during his stopover in Beijing.